Neblio Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and $586,412.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010092 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,396,333 coins and its circulating supply is 16,971,950 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

