Nebulas (NAS) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,487,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,952,280 tokens. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

