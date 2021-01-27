Nestlé (NSRGY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS: NSRGY) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

1/23/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/13/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/7/2021 – Nestlé was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2021 – Nestlé was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Nestlé had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2020 – Nestlé had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.74. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 78,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

