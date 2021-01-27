Netbox Coin Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $48,249.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00084847 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 159.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00891502 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00046344 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile