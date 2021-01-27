Netflix (NFLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $412.00 to $485.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $634.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $510.00.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $525.00 to $586.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $660.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $630.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $580.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $540.00.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $685.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $628.00.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $235.00 to $340.00.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $650.00 to $675.00.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $560.00 to $630.00.

1/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $643.00 to $652.00.

1/15/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $580.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $580.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Netflix was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $625.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Netflix was given a new $525.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $248.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

