NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,653 shares of company stock worth $3,858,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.