Neumark (NEU) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Neumark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $5,053.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

NEU is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,289,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,771,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

