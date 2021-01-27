Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Cap Hits $15,458.09

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $15,458.09 and approximately $2,119.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

