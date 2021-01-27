Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $192,048.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 729,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,118. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

