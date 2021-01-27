Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

