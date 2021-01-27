Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

STIM has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

