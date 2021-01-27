New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI) Shares Up 1.2%

New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62). Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.60).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.77. The company has a market cap of £88.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

About New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust Plc (NSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.