New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. CSFB cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

