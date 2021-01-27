New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $52,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,335,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.93, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

