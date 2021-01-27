New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.67 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $38,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

