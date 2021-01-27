New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.35 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

