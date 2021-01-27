New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Sysco worth $47,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,059.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

