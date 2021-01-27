New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,991 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $43,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

