New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Aptiv worth $45,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 150,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 294,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

Shares of APTV opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $152.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

