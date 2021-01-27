New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $50,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

