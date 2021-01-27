New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 130,323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,556,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,323 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $559,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.93.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.