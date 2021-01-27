New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,893 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $38,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

