New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,600 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $41,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2,203.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 54,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $454.50 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

