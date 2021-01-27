New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of HP worth $46,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

