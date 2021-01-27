New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $46,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.09.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.