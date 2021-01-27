Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 628,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71.

Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newborn Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

