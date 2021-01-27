Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Trading Down 5.3%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.96. 922,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 779,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

