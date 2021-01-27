Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 295,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,542. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

