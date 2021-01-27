News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.39

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 14332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get News alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in News by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in News by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.