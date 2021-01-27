News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.61. News has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in News by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

