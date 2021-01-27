Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $15.52 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $15.52 million and $657,932.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00069753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036492 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

