Newton Coin Project Hits Market Cap of $28,621.55 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $28,621.55 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

