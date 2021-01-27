NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 5.4%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.80. 1,226,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,158,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

