NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.30

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 26713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.65 million during the quarter.

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

