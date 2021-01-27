NextDAO Market Cap Tops $2.73 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $133,811.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,807,741,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,767,509,400 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

Buying and Selling NextDAO

NextDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

