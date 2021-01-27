NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Announces $0.62 Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 51.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

