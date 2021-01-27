NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.83 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 413,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,898. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.