NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

