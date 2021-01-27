Nexus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $221,649.00 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Nexus has a total market cap of $26.24 million and $221,649.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,569,689 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

