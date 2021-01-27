NFTX Price Reaches $83.30 (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 77.3% higher against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.30 or 0.00273156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00050929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00134370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00295146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00069107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00070540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036726 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

