NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $57.15. Approximately 72,398,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 137,856,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Several analysts have commented on NIO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 53.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,024.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.