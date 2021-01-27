Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLL. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

