Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,195 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,230 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management grew its position in Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.72.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

