Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,983 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

CB opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

