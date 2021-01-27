Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Baxter International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 26,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 599,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

