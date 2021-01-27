Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 930.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 366,874 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of United Airlines worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 180.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 increased their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

