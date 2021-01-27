Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.56 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

WY opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

