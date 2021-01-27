Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Duke Realty worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

