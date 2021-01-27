Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $161.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

