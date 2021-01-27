Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,660 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.